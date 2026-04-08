Secretary of State’s office warns Illinois drivers about new scam texts and calls alleging delinquent tolls

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joined state and suburban leaders in March about warning the public of a deluge of text scams. (Photo provided by Illinois Secretary of State's Office)

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning residents about a wave of scam texts and phone calls impersonating his office.

Giannoulias’ statement said that the scam calls and texts are “attempting to trick residents into sending money or sharing sensitive personal information.”

The latest texts have included threatening messages “alleging Illinoisans have been delinquent in paying tolls.” The messages reportedly threaten that failure to pay the non-existent back tolls will result in penalty fees and even suspension of driving privileges and vehicle registration or legal action.

To raise public awareness, Giannoulias has launched a statewide consumer protection campaign titled “Don’t Click. It’s a trick” urging Illinoisans not to click on any links sent to them.

The Secretary of State’s Office is emphasizing that it does not send text messages requesting payments or threatening penalties, and neither does the DMV. The office only sends text messages to remind customers about previously scheduled DMV appointments.

“Scammers are using every tool they can – texts, phone calls, and fake websites – to pressure people into handing over money and personal information,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “They want to create fear, confusion, and urgency so Illinoisans act before they think. Don’t fall for it. If you get a text or call claiming to be from the DMV and demanding payment or threatening consequences, it’s a scam.”

Giannoulias’ office has also created a new email to report the scam texts, scamalert@ilsos.gov. If Illinois residents receive a scam text, they are encouraged to screenshot it and email the photo to the email address, which is working with law enforcement to identify and take down the scam websites.

Giannoulias’ office reminded residents to never click links in unsolicited DMV texts, never send money or personal information to unknown numbers, report the message to the scam alert email, and to delete the message immediately after reporting it.