Yorkville neighbors extinguish garage fire with garden hose, fire crew said actions saved house

Residents acting quickly with a garden hose prevented a garage fire from spreading to the main house in Yorkville.

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded around 12:22 p.m. on April 8 to a structure fire in the 400 block of Twinleaf Trail in Yorkville.

Upon arrival, the crew found that a neighbor had extinguished the flames with a garden hose. The fire left charred damage all along the side of the garage, according to a release by the district.

“We would like to recognize the quick action of neighbors who saw the fire and were able to extinguish it before units arrived,” Chief Jeremy Messersmith said in the release. “Without their quick response, the wind would of driven the fire further into the structure causing major damage to the home.”

No injuries are reported to any people or members of the fire crew. The crew took over fire duties from the neighbor with the garden hose. Fire crews searched the structure for fire extension.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not provided.

The department was assisted on scene by the Oswego Fire Protection District, the Little Rock Fox Fire Protection District, and the Yorkville Police Department.