More than 4 pounds of cannabis recovered during Aurora investigation, police say

An Aurora man was charged with multiple felonies after authorities said they recovered an illegal gun and 2,000 grams of illegal cannabis.

Estevon D. Vargas, 24, is charged with armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and additional felony weapons and cannabis related offenses, according to a post by the Illinois State Police.

During the extensive illegal cannabis investigation, the Aurora Police Department partnered with Illinois State Police and the Kendall County Police Assistance Team.

“This case reflects the continued coordination between agencies to address illegal weapons and drug activity in our community,” Aurora police said in a post.

A search warrant was executed on April 6 at a residence along Michigan Avenue in Aurora, authorities said.

At the scene, authorities said they recovered 2,000 grams of cannabis, which totals around 4.4 pounds.

Vargas was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Kane County Jail, according to state police.