Man shot multiple times on Jonette Ave. in Bradley

Police activity is seen on Jonette Avenue in Bradley at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (Jeff Bonty)

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue in Bradley.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to witnesses who spoke to police.

Police said one witness who saw the shooting said a man came out of the house and said “he’s got a gun then he fired multiple shots, hitting the victim who fell to the ground.”

Emergency services took the victim to the hospital, and the alleged shooter is believed to still be in the house, according to witnesses.

Multiple police cars are still on the scene.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School went into secure mode “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the incident, the school posted online.

BBCHS Principal Evan Tingley said the school was notified by its school resource officer at about 12:50 p.m. of an external community threat a couple of blocks away.

At that time, the school went into secure mode for about 40 minutes, meaning all students were brought indoors, exterior doors were locked, and students remained inside classrooms.

During secure mode, it is “essentially business as usual” along with taking the precautions, he said.

“We never had any danger inside the building or any threats made inside the building,” Tingley said.

BBCHS was slated to release at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, but held off on dismissal until around 1:35 p.m. when given the all-clear from Bradley police.

Shaw Local spoke to a nearby witness.

“I was in the back doing my job and I came around to the front to my truck,” said the witness. “I heard shots or fireworks. I looked up and a man ran away out of the house.”

The witness said the man had his hands up.

The victim got hit two or three times, then fell down, the witness said.

This is a developing story.