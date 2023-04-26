Striking cannabis workers in Joliet get support

Workers at Rise cannabis dispensaries in Joliet are on strike for a second week with some support from a local state senator.

Workers went on strike April 19 at the two Rise dispensaries in Joliet and another in Niles. Workers at the dispensaries are trying to reach their first contract since forming a union. Joliet workers joined the Teamsters in July.

“This is the first cannabis strike in the country,” James Glimco, president of Lyons-based Teamsters Local 777, said Wednesday as he joined striking workers at the Rise dispensary near the Louis Joliet Mall.

Workers are seeking a contract agreement with higher wages, improved retirement benefits, and better access to health insurance.

Starting hourly wage at the dispensaries is $16.50, and the union wants to raise it to $19.

Glimco said cannabis sales in Illinois “are going through the roof, but they don’t want to pay anybody anything.”

Rise did not respond to a request for comment.

An inflatable rat is stationed on the sidewalk outside the Rise cannabis dispensary at 2903 Colorado Ave. in Joliet where workers have been on strike since April 19. (Bob Okon)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, this week put out a statement in support of striking Rise workers.

“The cannabis industry is generating record profits in Illinois and workers deserve to share in of the wealth that they create,” Ventura said in a news release. “Working families are struggling across Illinois while companies like Rise make enormous profits.”

Ventura noted Illinois cannabis sales reached $1.5 billion in the state’s 2022 fiscal year. Sales generated nearly $467 million in state taxes.

Glimco said the support from Ventura has been welcomed with the senator or someone from her office showing up at the picket line on a daily basis.

But there have been no contract negotiations since the strike started, he said.

“They’re playing hardball,” Glimco said. “I hear they’re advertising trying to hire people.”

Glimco said he believes the strike has had an impact on business at the Joliet dispensaries.

The dispensary near the mall is at 2903 Colorado Avenue. The other Joliet dispensary is at 1627 Rock Creek Blvd. in the Rock Creek Business Park. Both dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana when it became legal in Illinois in January 2020.

The Teamsters represent workers at 17 dispensaries in Illinois.

Of those dispensaries, two contracts have beens signed and tentative agreements have been reached at another five, Glimco said.