Stepping Stones in Joliet gets grant for building rehab

Stepping Stones has received another $240,000 state grant for one of two construction projects at its Joliet facility.

The rehabilitation facility providing treatment for drug or alcohol use is renovating a former hotel building that has already been used for residential treatment and is building apartments to house mothers with children at its location at 1620 Plainfield Road near the corner of Theodore Street.

The $240,000 grant will be used for the hotel building, which is being updated and renovated to accommodate more clients.

The grant from a new Human Services Capital Investment Program comes on top of two previous grants totaling $1 million to fund the project, which is estimated to cost $3 million.

The former Howard Johnson’s hotel “was built in the 1960s,” said Stepping Stones Executive Director Paul Lauridsen. “There hasn’t really been a significant upgrade in the facility.”

The residential treatment facility used by Stepping Stones is a former Howard Johnson's hotel built in the 1960s. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Renovations include a new HVAC system, increased space for beds, and an added kitchen.

Lauridsen said Stepping Stones will be able to add five beds in the facility by renovating previous office space into residential units.

The project already is underway, and most of the building has been shut down for the last two months.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, issued a statement this week highlighting the latest grant and voicing support for the project.

“Stepping Stones is an incredible asset to our area and I am thrilled to see how this funding will help them continue their mission to help people struggling with addiction and mental health issues,” Manley said.

In September, Stepping Stones plans to begin construction on a new apartment building at the same location to house women with young children while they receive treatment.

The $3 million project is being built with support from a $2 million federal grant. The apartment building will house seven women with children ages 5 and under.