Earth Day in Will County: 9 ways to celebrate natural resources

Show your support for a healthy environment and sustainability by participating in one of many local events on April 22, otherwise known as Earth Day.

According to EarethDay.org, “Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.”

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering five events, including a safari-style adventure, a festival, two cleanup events and an opportunity to recycle unused bicycles.

The Joliet Park District is seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plants at Pilcher Park.

The Frankfort Park District is hosting two kid-focused events: a garage sale and a celebration that includes crafts, games and other activities.

And the village of New Lenox is hosting a celebration with activities, demonstrations and nearly 20 vendors.

Frankfort Park District

Kids Garage Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Main Park North parking lot, Frankfort. Sellers ages 5 to 14 will sell their unneeded toys, games books and other items while being supervised by a parent or guardian. The garage sale is open to the community. Rain/weather location will be Founders Community Center. For more information, visit frankfortparks.org/special-events.

Celebrating Earth Day: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Main Park, Frankfort. Free kid friendly games, learning activities for children, crafts, give-a-ways. Each family will receive a tree sapling to plant. Rain/Weather location will be Founders Community Center. For more information, visit frankfortparks.org/special-events.

Joliet Park District

Earth Day Stewardship Workday: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Dr, Joliet. Stations for removing invasive plants, cleaning up gardens and removing garbage. Good opportunity for community services hours for high school students, Scouts and church groups. Adults must accompany children under age 15. Registration not required. For more information, visit jolietpark.org/calendar.

Village of New Lenox

Earth Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, New Lenox Village Commons. Information available on electric vehicles, water conservation, wind turbines, coral reefs, food waste, plastics and composting. Also hands-on demonstrations and free activities for children such as making bird feeders and nature collages. For a list of vendors and more information, visit newlenox.net.

Forest Preserve District of Will County

Earth Day Safari: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays through April 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Pick up an adventure pack from the visitor’s center and explore the preserve using a backpack, safari hats, binoculars, critter containers, magnifying lenses, journals and reference books and more. Free, all ages.

Recycle Your Bicycle: Through April 30 at both Hidden Oaks Nature Center and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township. Bring unused bikes so the forest preserve can donate them to Chicago-based Working Bikes, an organization that refurbishes and distributes bikes locally and globally to individuals in need. Hours at Hidden Oaks are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Hours at Monee Reservoir are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Earth Day Cleanup: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet. Ages 14 or older. Register by Friday on the event calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Earth Day Festival: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Music and demonstrations from local artisans. Learns ways to shrink the carbon footprint. meet bees that make the center’s honey, visit with live animals, shop from vendors, explore hands-on exhibits and make s’mores by a campfire. Free. All ages.

Earth Day Cleanup and Campfire: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Monee Reservoir. Collect trash along Monee Reservoir and celebrate with a zero-waste/package-free snack around the campfire. Free. Ages 10 and older. Register by Friday on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.