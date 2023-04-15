Troy Heritage Trail students read to comfort dogs

Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School second graders showed their delight in reading books to comfort dogs Nigel and Brutus this month.

The students took turns reading and petting and hugging the friendly golden retrievers as their handlers sat near and answered questions the students had.

Teacher Melissa Lundy has hosted the program for several years, beginning when she taught first grade at Heritage Trail Elementary. She then brought it to second graders when she transferred grade levels this year. The dogs visit the classrooms once a month.

They make reading fun, Lundy said, and give a helping hand to those students who are a little more reluctant to read aloud. They have a calming effect, too, she added.

“The dogs give comfort, love and support to the students,” she said. “Nigel’s been part of my class and our class pet for four years. Having him here just makes us all happy.”

Nigel’s handler James Morrison is a U.S. Army Security Agency veteran who served as a German translator. Brutus’ handler Gene Weisbecker is a U.S. Navy veteran who served on a submarine.

The Lutheran Church Charities’ K-9 Military Ministry dog program has more than 130 K-9 comfort dogs serving in more than 27 states. A spokesperson for the organization said its comfort dogs are good listeners, non-judgmental and confidential.

Troy Heritage Trail Elementary School is a Troy Community School District 30-C school.