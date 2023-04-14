Joliet Stone and Steel art deadline nears

The Art Movement, Inc. is reminding artists that April 21 is the deadline for applications to participate in the 3rd Annual Summer of Stone and Steel Art Exhibition in Joliet.

The theme this year is “Memories of Joliet.”

The Art Movement is seeking artists to create five commissioned pieces to reflect favorite memories of the city.

Both two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms are being accepted, according to an announcement from The Art Movement.

Artists will receive $1,000 in compensation.

The five commissioned pieces will be unveiled at a public event, and auctioned off with proceeds being donated to The Art Movement.

More information and application forms are available at artmovementjoliet.org.

Questions can also be directed to Kayla Sorensen, who can be contacted by email at Kayla.Sorensen@Artmovementjoliet.org and reached by phone at 815-272-4463.