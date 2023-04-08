Joliet police shoot, injure armed man during domestic disturbance call

Joliet police shot and critically injured an armed man early Saturday morning during a domestic disturbance call, according to Joliet police.

After receiving a call of a possible domestic disturbance, Joliet police responded to an apartment building about 4:47 a.m. in the 900 block of Lois Place, where officers discovered a man “actively firing a handgun, according Joliet police.

Joliet police “discharged their weapons,” struck the man and immediately provided medical attention, Joliet police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the police officers involved with the shooting were transported to an area hospital, “in accordance with department policy,” Joliet police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Joliet police said.

Joliet police said the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task was notified immediately and is currently conducting the investigation.

In an email statement, Ken Kroll, Romeoville Police Chief and spokesman for Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, said the “WGMCTF is operating as an independent body to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.”

“This investigation is in the very early stages,” Kroll said in the statement. “We will release further information and details over the next few days.”