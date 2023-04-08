April 08, 2023
Joliet high schools name April Students of the Month

By Shaw Local News Network
• Joliet Central High School Student of the Month for April: The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for April are: Janet Medina; Kiwanis; Luis Garcia, Lions; Rosemary Arrollo, Rotary; Arika Taylor, NAACP; Loren Burns, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

:Joliet West High School Student of the Month April: The Joliet West High School Students of the Month for April are: Cheyenne L. Smith, Kiwanis; Abby M. Price, Lions; Cheyenne F. Wascom, Rotary; Zaniyah D. Jackson, NAACP; and Litzy G. Guzman Aguire, Alpha Kappa Alpha.