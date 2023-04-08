Joliet high schools name April Students of the Month

Joliet high schools announce April Students of the Month for Joliet Central, Joliet West.

Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for April. (Courtesy of Joliet Central High School)

• Joliet Central High School Student of the Month for April: The Joliet Central High School Students of the Month for April are: Janet Medina; Kiwanis; Luis Garcia, Lions; Rosemary Arrollo, Rotary; Arika Taylor, NAACP; Loren Burns, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

:Joliet West High School Student of the Month April: The Joliet West High School Students of the Month for April are: Cheyenne L. Smith, Kiwanis; Abby M. Price, Lions; Cheyenne F. Wascom, Rotary; Zaniyah D. Jackson, NAACP; and Litzy G. Guzman Aguire, Alpha Kappa Alpha.