March 31, 2023
Shaw Local
I-80 work in Joliet canceled this weekend

New start date not set

By Bob Okon
Eastbound lanes on Intestate 80 will be open this weekend after a road project was pushed back. (Eric Ginnard)

Roadwork planned for Interstate 80 in Joliet has been canceled for this weekend.

The work that involved lane closures for eastbound traffic was canceled “due to unexpected inclement weather,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday.

IDOT plans to repair and patch I-80 bridges over the course of four weekends, closing eastbound or westbound lanes on alternating weekends.

No work is planned for the Easter weekend, however.

The project was to start Friday night. IDOT did not provide a new start date.