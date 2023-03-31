I-80 work in Joliet canceled this weekend

Roadwork planned for Interstate 80 in Joliet has been canceled for this weekend.

The work that involved lane closures for eastbound traffic was canceled “due to unexpected inclement weather,” the Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday.

IDOT plans to repair and patch I-80 bridges over the course of four weekends, closing eastbound or westbound lanes on alternating weekends.

No work is planned for the Easter weekend, however.

The project was to start Friday night. IDOT did not provide a new start date.