Plainfield hosting DEA take-back event on April 22

Plainfield Police Department will act as a host collection site for a DEA take-back event on April 22.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plainfield Police Law Enforcement Center, 14300 S. Coil Plus Drive in Plainfield.

Patients and their families “may surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and any other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction,” according to a news release from the Plainfield Police Department.

People may bring controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medicines, Plainfield police said.

Capsules and tablets in consumer containers may be accepted. Pint-sized bottles of cough syrups may also be accepted if they are in their original containers. Caps should be tightly sealed, Plainfield police said.

Doctors, hospitals and pharmacies may not drop off excess medications for disposal, Plainfield police said.

Needles and illicit illegal substances such as marijuana or heroin will not be accepted at this event, Plainfield police said.

For information, call Officer Brett Keag at 815-267-7207.