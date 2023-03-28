2 found dead in parking lot of Lockport Walmart; cause of deaths a mystery

A man and a woman were found dead inside of a vehicle at Walmart in Lockport located at 16241 South Farrell Road. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but could be from carbon monoxide poisoning or a drug overdose, police said.

Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said the two adult victims were found dead on Monday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot.

Huff said the two victims “appeared to be sleeping,” so police are investigating the possibility of their deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, police are not ruling out a drug overdose, he said.

“We will know more about the cause of death once an autopsy is performed,” Huff said in a message to The Herald-News.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has yet to release any information about the identity of the victims, along with the preliminary cause and manner of death as of Monday evening.