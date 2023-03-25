Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School honor roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade –Aiden Basaraba, Audrey Claypool, Vivienne Cronkrite, Pierce Gilbertson, Ethan Hasselbring, Daniel Isham, Kendall Jones, Zach Naines, Hayden Pfeifer, Tori Skelton, Gracie Smith, Sofia Vought, and Aurora Weber.

7th Grade – Breckin Anderson, Mark Brookman, Alex Spear, Morgan Starwalt, and Tucker Yard

6th Grade – Blake Claypool, Lorenzo DeOliveira, Alahnna Hendrickson, Liam Jones, Marlie Lissy, Lily Paputsa, Maggie Pfeifer, Braden Skelton, Ben Theobald, and Ameliah Weber.

5th Grade – Cathlynn Collet, Kaylee Duncan, Ian Jones, Wyatt Sobesky, and Lyla Wilkinson

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Rayce Aukland, Liliana Conn, Jesse Enev, Kaylee Klinker, and Brant Roe,

7th Grade – Ethan Danek, Brynlee Hunt, Addison Kilmer, Bailey Kruger, Hailie Power, Brooklyn Sheedy, Kaydynce Wardlow, and Leah Willis

6th Grade – Elina Akre, Abby Brockman, Cade Krull, Zander Linder, Emberlyn Paquette, Addison Phillips, Lesli Pichardo, Jakob Pierce, Karla Riddle, and Lila Schoenman.

5th Grade – Bryce Biros, Laci Bryant, Kayla Cole, Olin Field, Wade Johnson, Kenley Kruger, Makenzie Marette, Blake Pfeifer, Owen Pfeifer, Jonathan Sanchez, David Sinnott, Paige Slattery and Wyatt Whelchel