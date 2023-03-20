Will County increases pay for election judges

Election judges in Will County will get a raise for the April 4 election.

On Election Day, the election judges will get $200, up from the $150 payment that they previously were paid.

The Will County Board last week approved the pay increase.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry on Monday issued a statement in support of the pay increase.

“Our election judges provide an incredibly important service to Will County’s voters on each Election Day,” Staley Ferry said. “I want to thank the Will County Board for recognizing the value of their work by approving my request for a much-needed pay increase.”

Staley Ferry said in a news release that she included funding for the pay increase in her current budget.

She also budgeted a pay increase for workers during early voting and election judges who collect vote-by-mail ballots from drop boxes. That pay, which did not require county board approval, rose to an hourly rate of $18 from the previous $13.