Troy Community School District recognizes Eagle Scout

Troy Community School District 30-C alumnus and soon-to-be graduate of Minooka Community High School Trenton Marski, has been recognized by the Troy school board for earning the Eagle Scout rank from the Boy Scouts of America. His service project for the highest rank in the Scouts BSA was to create a landscaping project around Troy Middle School’s sign on Theodore Street in Plainfield.

The project involved design, fundraising, research, meetings with school and scout representatives and overseeing the project.

As Troy school board member and Boy Scout leader Bryan Ogrizovich explained during the board’s January 2023 meeting, obtaining the Eagle Scout rank involves much more than the project itself. It involves years of demonstrating citizenship, caring for the community and displaying leadership qualities and outdoor skills that show self-sufficiency and the ability to overcome obstacles, in addition to earning 21 merit badges.

Marski is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 444. His Scoutmaster is Bob Gualandi.