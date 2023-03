The Brook Theatre at Bolingbrook High School will present its production of the award-winning musical “The Addams Family” in the Pat & Roger Claar Family Auditorium at 7 p.m. March 18, 24 and 25 and 3 p.m. March 19. The story is based on the ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Tickets cost $12 online and $15 at the door and are available for purchase at www.thebrooktheatre.org.