Multiple first-degree murder charges filed against teen in deadly Bolingbrook home invasion

A $20 million bond has been set for a 17-year-old teen facing multiple first-degree murder charges over a shooting in Bolingbrook that left three people, including two juveniles, dead, and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Byrion Montgomery, 17, of the 200 block of Waterman Drive, Bolingbrook, was charged with the first-degree murders of Cartez Daniels, 40, Samiya Shelton-Tillman, 17, and Sanai Daniels, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday. Daniels is believed to be the second juvenile victim.

Montgomery has also been charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Tania Stewart.

Bolingbrook police have not yet immediately responded to further questions on the incident in light of the charges that have been filed.

Other charges filed against Montgomery include home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Dave Carlson signed a warrant for Montgomery’s arrest that carries a $20 million bond.

The criminal complaint alleged Montgomery shot Cartez Daniels with a firearm and stabbed him. Montgomery was also accused of shooting both Shelton-Tillman and Sanai Daniels with a firearm.

Montgomery is the suspect in the shooting who had been in a dating relationship with Shelton-Tillman, according to a Bolingbrook Police Department statement.

A young girl who died in the attack has not yet been identified by police.

“We are waiting for positive identification on the second juvenile from the DuPage [County] Coroner’s Office,” police said, referencing the young girl who was killed in the attack.

A 34-year-old woman who was wounded in the incident remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Two boys, ages 3 and 14, also inside the residence at the time of the shooting were unharmed, police said.

Officers first responded to the incident at 8:15 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 100 block of Lee Lane.

Hennessy Parnell (left), Melinda Taylor and her husband, Anthony Taylor, talk with reporters about the deadly shooting in the 100 block of Lee Lane in Bolingbrook on Monday. (Felix Sarver)

Melinda Taylor, who lives in the area, said her son played basketball with the family’s son. She said she was shocked and devastated by the shooting.

“It really just broke my heart,” she said.

Taylor and her husband, Anthony Taylor, were speaking with reporters on Monday morning at the intersection of Lee Lane and Aspen Drive near the residence where the shooting took place.

“I’m just praying for this family,” Anthony Taylor said.

He said he was sick of gun violence.

“It’s not just Bolingbrook. It’s across the country. I’m sick of guns,” he said.

Standing with the Taylors was Hennessy Parnell, who also lives in the area. He said the incident was a horrible tragedy.

“I just can’t believe something like this happened out there,” Parnell said.

Willie Pole, founder of youth organization FOCUOS, said he lives down the street and found the incident “disturbing.” The organization’s name stands for Focus On Critically Using Our Skills.

“It’s very disturbing because Bolingbrook is a quiet place, a nice place to live, very diverse,” Pole said.

He said he drives past Lee Lane every day and could not imagine that an incident like this would happen.

“This is not something you’re accustomed to,” Pole said.