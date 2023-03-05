Will County executive commends Chicago region’s economic growth, partnerships

The Chicago region has been named a top metro area in the U.S. for corporate site selection and relocation following the formation of a partnership that aims to drive economic growth across the region.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Chicago region was named by Site Selection magazine as a top metro area for companies seeking headquarters or a new location.

That announcement follows the formation of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, a collaboration among Chicago and seven counties in northeastern Illinois, which includes Will County.

In a news release, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant celebrated the announcement that the Chicago region was top metro area for companies in the U.S. at a recent World Business Chicago awards ceremony.

Bertino-Tarrant called the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership a “game-changer for our region.”

“In a highly competitive market, we will be able to attract a wide range of industries to Will County. By working together with our neighboring communities, we can offer a unique mix of urban and rural sites, diverse talent, affordability, quality of life, and connectivity that will set us apart nationally,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

According to Bertino-Tarrant’s office, Will County has been an anchor for economic development in the region.

The county led Illinois in growth with 7.8 million-square-feet of new building deliveries in 2022, according to the Will County Center for Economic Development. Industrial, office and retail vacancies are at historic lows across the county as well.

“Our combination of a tremendous workforce, multi-modal transportation infrastructure, educational institutions, and business-friendly leadership creates a strong, competitive environment that is attractive to business and investment,” said Doug Pryor, president and CEO of Will County Center for Economic Development.