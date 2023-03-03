Taste of Joliet country lineup announced

Tyler Hubbard will be the headline act on country music night at Taste of Joliet this year.

Hubbard, a former member of the duo Florida Georgia Line, released his first solo single last year. The song “5 9″ became a top country hit.

“He can still play Florida Georgia Line songs,” Joliet Park District Executive Director Brad Staab said.

That is a plus given the popularity of the duo, which is taking a break.

“They were one of the biggest country acts over the last 10 years,” Staab said. “He (Hubbard) has over 20 top hits.”

That includes 18 as a performer and two as composer, Staab said.

The Park District puts on the Taste of Joliet, which runs June 23-25 at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

Hubbard will perform at 9:30 p.m. on June 24, which is Saturday night of Taste of Joliet.

Saturday nights are country music nights for the event, and Hubbard is the headline act for a lineup that includes Mitchell Tenpenny, Adam Doleac, Drake Milligan and Tanner Adell.

Taste of Joliet has become “a very desirable venue” for country acts because of the turnout, Staab said.

“We thank the community for that,” he said.

Friday is rock night at the Taste.

The headliner for Friday night is the band Train, which was announced previously and will perform at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19 in advance and $20 at the gate. Front section reserved tickets are $65.

Tickets can be purchased on the Taste of Joliet website, tasteofjoliet.com, which also has more information about the event.