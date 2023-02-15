Grammy Award-winning Train to play Taste of Joliet on June 23

The rock band Train will be the main opening act for Taste of Joliet.

The Joliet Park District on Wednesday announced that Train, a band whose biggest hits include Grammy winners featuring Morris native Jimmy Stafford on guitar, will play on June 23, which is opening night for the three-day festival in Joliet.

Stafford is no longer with Train, but the band is very active. Train’s latest album, “AM Gold,” was released in May 2022.

The band was formed in 1993. Some of its biggest hits include “Meet Virginia” and “Days of Jupiter,” songs that came out in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The band has continued to release albums and create new songs.

Jimmy Stafford In this photo taken Wednesday April 11, 2012, Jimmy Stafford of the band Train samples some of their wine before their concert at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (Eric Risberg/AP)

Park District Executive Director Brad Staab noted Train is “a newer band” from what has been typically staged for rock music night on the Fridays for Taste.

“For awhile we would have bands from the 70s and 80s,” Staab said. “This is a band that is a little more current.”

Taste has staged current and up-and-coming country acts for Saturday nights of the festival. Staab said he expects to announce a country act for Taste in the next week or two.

Tickets for Train went on sale Wednesday at $19 for general admission and $65 for front section reserved. The performance will be at 9:30 p.m.

“The response has been very good,” Staab said.

No other bands have been announced yet for Friday or the other two days of Taste.

Staab said the entertainment end of the festival will follow the past format of rock on Friday, country on Saturday, and Hispanic music on Sunday.

Taste is June 23-25 at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

The event features a variety of food vendors , a carnival and other activities through each day and into the evening as musicians take the stage. The park district has just begun to sign up food vendors and sponsors for Taste, Staab said.