Citizens form committee to support bond referendum for Joliet schools

Two retired educators are co-chairing a committee to encourage a “yes” vote for a bond referendum on April 4.
Tony Contos and J.D. Ross are co-chairing “A Citizens in Support of District 86 Referendum Committee.” The committee is encouraging people who lives within the boundaries of Joliet Public Schools District 86 to vote in favor of the $99.5 million bond referendum in the upcoming consolidated election, according to a news release from District 86.
Contos spent 33 years at Joliet Township High School District 204. He was also the District 86 board of school inspector from 2014 to 2021.
Ross served Joliet Junior College in various capacities for 32 years. He retired as JJC’s president in 2006.
The bond funding, if approved by voters, would “strengthen school safety and security, address deferred maintenance needs, improve Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, upgrade technology infrastructure, add an addition onto Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, and replace Gompers Junior High and Hufford Junior High Schools,” the release said.
District 86 held informational meetings about the bond funding in December 2022.
To be approved, the referendum question needs 50% approval along with one additional “yes” vote, the release said.
To donate to and volunteer for the campaign, visit yesD86.org.