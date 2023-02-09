Lemont woman dies in house fire

A 53-year-old woman died in a house fire in Lemont.

Wendy G. Carnahan, 53, of Lemont, was pronounced dead at 10:06 p.m. on Wednesday at the emergency room of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to a statement from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

Carnahan suffered patchy thermal burns but the preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation, according to Lemont police Cmdr. Thad Mezyk.

The coroner’s office performed an autopsy Thursday and plan to determine a final cause and manner of death at a later date.

Carnahan’s 81-year-old mother, who survived the fire, was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Mezyk.

As of Thursday, there is no evidence of foul play, Mezyk said. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of determining what caused the fire, he said.

Officers and firefighters responded about 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday to fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane, Mezyk said.

When officers were at the location, a resident who left the home said her daughter was still inside, Mezyk said.

Firefighters with the Lemont Fire Protection District were able to find and remove the daughter from the residence and take her to Silver Cross Hospital, Mezyk said.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, according to a statement from Lemont Fire Protection District. Crews had moved debris, checked void spaces for hidden fire and ventilated smoke and toxic gases for some time.

Because of significant smoke and fire damage, the home is not habitable, fire officials said.

No damage estimates were available.

The fire is under investigation by both Mutual Aid Box Alarm Systems, 19 Fire Investigators and the state fire marshal’s office.

About 28 firefighters had responded to the location, staffing five engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and other command officers, fire officials. Nine surrounding fire agencies provided assistance as well.

“The Lemont Fire Protection District reminds everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes. Working smoke alarms save lives. Make sure you inspect and test your smoke alarms today,” fire officials said.

Lemont is a village that is about 12 miles north of Joliet. Lemont is located in Will, DuPage and Cook counties.