Help wanted: Grandparents

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is seeking grandparents’ advice for a legislative committee that next meets Monday in Romeoville.

The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Legislative Committee will meet at noon Monday at the Joliet Junior College Romeoville Campus at 1125 W. Romeoville Road.

“I look forward to listening to the experiences of the grandparents in our community and collaborating with them to create meaningful legislation that addresses their specific needs,” Manley said in a news release announcing the meeting.

The committee provides grandparents an opportunity to discuss the trend of grandparents raising children and to propose solutions to issues they face, the release said.

In Illinois, more than 200,000 children live in households headed by grandparents, and more than 100,000 grandparents take care of their grandchildren, according to the Illinois Department on Aging.

Those interested in attending the Monday meeting can contact Manley’s district office at info.repmanley@gmail.com, or call 815-725-2741. Those who wish to participate via Zoom will receive the link after emailing their reservation.