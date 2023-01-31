Joliet Slammers announce celebrity visits for Sitcom Night and Sandlot Night

The Joliet Slammers will bring a couple of celebrities into the ballpark for Sitcom Night and Sandlot Night.

The city’s minor league baseball team has announced several promotional events that will be part of the 51-game home schedule at Duly Health and Care Field, which starts with a Friday night game on May 12.

New this year will be appearances by actress Kate Flannery and actor Chauncey Leopardi.

Flannery played the character Meredith on the TV series “The Office.” She will be at the stadium on June 3 for Sitcom Night.

Leopardi played the character Squintz in the movie “The Sandlot.” He will be at the ballpark on July 9, when the Slammers celebrate the 30th anniversary since the 1993 release of the movie.

Other promotional events this season are:

• Mother’s Day on May 14, when all women get into the ballpark free of charge. The same game will be a Dog Day, when fans can bring dogs to the stadium

• 815 Night on Aug. 15, billed as a big block party named after the local area code

• Halloween & Octoberfest, on Sept. 1 when fans are invited to come in costume for candy and Halloween fun or for beer to celebrate an early Octoberfest.

Yearly fan favorites will return, including Princess Nights, Military Appreciation Nights and Star Wars Nights, the Slammers said in a news release.

More plans will be released before opening day, the team said.

“We know there are a few more dates available for themes, but we want to make sure each night is getting the recognition and excitement it deserves,” Slammers General Manager Heather Mills said in the release. “After many brainstorming sessions internally and externally with key partners, we are still working to fill the handful of additional dates.”

More information on the promotional schedule is available on the Slammers website, www.jolietslammers.com.