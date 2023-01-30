Joliet woman charged with recklessly firing gun into air

A Joliet woman has been charged with recklessly firing a 9 mm handgun in the air and endangering the bodily safety of people present near a residence in the 800 block of Virginia Street, court records show.

At closet to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Ashley Hester, 36, was booked into the Will County jail and charged with the misdemeanor offenses of reckless conduct and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

Those charges were filed in a criminal complaint against Hester on Monday.

The criminal complaint alleged Hester had endangered the bodily safety of people present in the residential area of the 800 block of Virginia Street by recklessly firing a shot from a 9 mm handgun into the air during afternoon hours.

The complaint further alleged Hester had shot a handgun into the air in a residential area in “such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb another, an unknown neighbor.”