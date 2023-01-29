Sarah Oprzedek to become president and CEO of United Way of Will County

New leadership is coming to United Way of Will County.

Kamala Martinez will step down as president and CEO, effective Jan. 31. Sarah Oprzedek will then serve as president and CEO. Oprzedek is currently the vice president for operations and development at United Way of Will County.

Martinez said in a prepared statement that she is leaving United Way of Will County to support my family in Florida.

“In our office, we often find ourselves saying, ‘Family First,’ so while this move is bittersweet, I find myself in a position to honor what I have instilled in the UWWC team,” Martinez said in the statement. “We have accomplished so much this past two years, and I am thankful for your support and trust in me.”

Martinez replaced longtime president and CEO Mike Hennessy in May 2021.

The United Way of Will County has unanimously approved hiring Kamala Martinez as its next president and CEO. She will officially start with United Way on May 17, 2021. (Photo provided)

Hennessy retired from United Way of Will County in 2020 after 31 years of leadership. Hennessy is currently the executive director of United Cerebral Palsy Center for Disability Services in Joliet.

Martinez said in the prepared statement that she is “confident and proud” that the foundation has been laid for Oprzedek “to reach the next level for this organization” and she hopes the community will continue to support United Way of Will County.

“Many years ago, I made a choice to leave corporate and pursue work which would allow me to use my skills and abilities in service to my community,” Martinez said in the prepared statement. “In my philanthropic roles, I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to do this every day for the past 13 years,”

Before coming to United Way of Will County, Martinez served three years as CEO of KidsMatter Foundation in Naperville, a community-wide organization with a prevention-focused health strategy to combat teenage destructive behaviors,” according to a 2021 news release from United Way of Will County.

Martinez and her family have lived Will County since 1996. She has more than 25 years of private sector corporate experience.

Martinez is the former executive director of the RR Donnelley Foundation (2008-2017) and she held other positions in the Donnelley organization, too.

She has served as the vice president for the executive board of directors at Naperville Cable Television 17 and on the Indian Prairie Education Foundation board of directors, Hispanic Alliance for Career Achievement (HACE) board of trustees and the Art Institute of Chicago’s corporate committee.

In addition, Martinez was the chair of Naperville’s City Planning and Zoning Commission. Martinez also served in several roles for Wheatland Township.

Martinez earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications and broadcasting from the University of Iowa.

She said the two years at United Way of Will County were “rewarding and fulfilling.”

“I have come to understand how words like – service, community, generosity, unity, empathy – come to life, with profound meaning, when people unite for a greater good and worthy purpose,” Martinez said in the prepared statement.

United Way of Will County partners with 40 organizations and funds 78 programs to help local residents remain healthy, independent, safe and successful. Pictured, from left, are United Way staff and board members Diana Sorescu, Mike Paone, Kamala Martinez, Sarah Oprzedek, and Billy Hearth. (Photo courtesy of United Way of Will County)

According to United Way of Will County, the agency achieved the following outcomes under Kamala Martinez’s leadership:

• Served more than 220,000 Will County residents in three impact areas: education, economic mobility, and health and wellness.

• Increased workplace corporate giving campaigns by 32.5%.

• Launched the 211 Helpline, a free, confidential 24/7/365 information and referral helpline that helps over 27.8 million people annually in the US. Since launching in Will County June 1, 2022, the 211 Helpline has since taken over 1,537 calls and referred over 5,124 residents.

• Launched the Home Sweet Home program, in collaboration with a big box retailer and the Cadence Cares Foundation, United Way of Will County provided more 2,000 household items valued at 328,956.34 at no charge to partner organizations for community distribution since the program launch on January 1, 2022.

• Diaper Depot increased community support by 204%. This resulted in 87,305 diapers being provided to needy families.

• The SingleCare Prescription Savings program resulted in prescription cost savings of $756,862 to Will County Residents.

• Overall in-kind donations increased by 309%, due to increased awareness and support of Hygiene Heroes, Diaper Depots, Home Sweet Home, Family Support Days, and corporate partner drives.

· Launched a grant program that netted $1.6 million in the first year.

• Awarded a large grant for a youth mental health program called Resilient Youth

• Developed and implemented a strategic Investment plan for United Way of Will County to create financial stability for the future.

• Launched a new funding process for community agency partners. This included new grant opportunities.

• Funded 78 programs throughout Will County in 2022, and, for the first time in seven years, United Way of Will County did not decrease funding levels to its community partners

• Increased brand awareness by 745% through robust digital engagement. This included social media channels, digital billboards, and subscribers in email marketing campaigns.

• Achieved $5.1 million in total community impact, an increase of 68.1%