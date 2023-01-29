11 weather-related crashes occur overnight in Will County, police say

Illinois State Police reported 11 weather-related crashes occurred on two highways in Will County during the overnight period where freezing rain and drizzle created icy conditions on many roadways.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, there were 11 crashes on Interstates 80 and 55 and they were all weather-related in nature, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Robinson.

Robinson had no information on injuries but he said weather was a contributing factor in most if not all of the crashes. He had no further information on the crashes as troopers have been extremely busy.

Between about 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. on Sunday, there was some light drizzle and rain in Will County that fell at temperatures that were either freezing or below freezing, said Matt Friedlein, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Friedlein said that weather resulted in some ice developing on untreated surfaces.

At close to 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service warned motorists to check road conditions and use additional time to travel as the snow and freezing rain in the Chicago region left many roads covered in snow and ice.

At 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Joliet Police Department reported that road conditions across Joliet worsened because of the weather, leaving many icy spots across the city and bridges.

Street crews were out treating icy roads as quickly as possible, police said.

At close to 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the department responded to four crashes in the past 12 hours. He said none of them indicated road conditions as a determining factor.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.