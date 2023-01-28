2021 Herald Angels campaign sets record again

The Herald Angels campaign set a record for donations for the third consecutive year, said Steve Vanisko, publisher of The Herald-News.

Vanisko said donations for 2022 were $14,725 and “just beat” 2021′s total of $14,695.

“We are grateful to those that donated this year and most appreciative of the support our readers have given in Herald Angels over the years,” Vanisko said. “We look forward to starting our 27th campaign in November 2023.”

Vanisko presented a check to United Way of Will County Monday, and Kamala Martinez, president and CEO, said she was thrilled when she saw the amount.

“It was a very nice gift and it’s absolutely needed,” Martinez said.

Vanisko said donations from 190 donors ranged $5 to $1,000 with the “overwhelming majority” of donations being $50 or less. One anonymous person donated $3,500 the prior two years and increased their donation to $4,000 this year, Vanisko said.

But the generosity didn’t stop there.

Vanisko said The Herald-News advertising team held a “split the pot” raffle at The Herald-News’ first ‘Best of Will County’ event since 2019. The winner from Bliss Hair Studio generously donated a portion of the proceeds back to the Herald Angels, Vanisko said.

Since its inception in 1997, Herald-Angels has raised thousands of dollars to help hundreds of Will County residents.

Every dollar donated to Herald-Angels goes directly to United Way of Will County, which partners with 40 organizations and funds 78 programs to help local residents remain healthy, independent, safe and successful.

In 2020, United Way of Will County said it saw an “unprecedented” need for assistance and that need for basic necessities continued through 2021 and 2022.

Food is a huge need in Will County but housing was actually the highest need, followed behavioral health and substance abuse, financial assistance (especially for food, utilities, and clothing) and legal assistance, Kamala Martinez, president and CEO of United Way of Will County, said in a Nov. 22, 2022, Herald-News story.

United Way’s total impact back to the community in 2022 was $5.1 million dollars, a 68.1% increase of United Way’s total impact in 2021, Martinez previously said.

For more information on United Way of Will County, visit uwwill.org.