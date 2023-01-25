Date set for Joliet mayor’s state of city speech

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk will make his State of the City speech on Feb. 15.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host the annual speech at a luncheon at 176 West banquet facility, located at 1100 NE Frontage Road.

The chamber each year hosts the State of the City speech in which the mayor remarks on events and developments of the past year and trends for the coming year.

This speech will come less than two months before the April 4 election in which three candidates are running for mayor: O’Dekirk, car dealer Terry D’Arcy, and community organizer Tycee Bell.

The event is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the mayor’s comment coming after lunch.

Reservations are required for the event, which is $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members.

For more information, visit the chamber website, www.jolietchamber.com, or call 815-727-5371.

