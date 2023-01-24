Man charged with 2nd shooting in Bolingbrook

A man already facing charges over a shooting in Bolingbrook last year, now faces new charges in connection with a shooting at a barbershop in the same village.

Terriaun Fanniel, 28, of Bolingbrook, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges were filed on Jan. 19, following an investigation by the Bolingbrook Police Department into a Jan. 13 shooting at Starz Cuttery, 299 S. Schmidt Road, Bolingbrook.

A man suffered a gunshot wound in that shooting that was not considered life threatening.

Fanniel was not specifically charged with wounding the man in the shooting. The aggravated discharge of a firearm charge alleged he fired a gun in the direction of another person.

Bolingbrook Police Department Capt. Anthony Columbus said additional charges would be pending based on ballistic evidence. The case is still under investigation, he said.

The shooting was an isolated incident. Columbus said their department does not have a clear motive for the shooting.

Fanniel has not yet been taken to the Will County jail over the charges, as he remains locked up in Kane County on unrelated charges, according to Columbus.

Last year, Fanniel was charged with the Feb. 15, 2022 shooting of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in a driveway in Bolingbrook. Prosecutors charged him with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

“The vehicle was struck twice and shell casings were recovered on scene,” Columbus said of the Feb. 15, 2022 shooting.

Fanniel was sent to prison on Sept. 29, 2021, to serve a three-year prison sentence for the aggravated battery conviction in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was paroled from prison the same day.

Fanniel was released because of the credit he received for the time he spent in jail before going to prison, said Camile Lindsay, chief of staff for the Illinois Department of Corrections.