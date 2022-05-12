Naperville man charged with Feb. 15 shooting of an unoccupied vehicle parked on a Bolingbrook driveway

An ex-con from Naperville who was on parole has been charged in connection with a Feb. 15 shooting of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked on a Bolingbrook driveway.

Terriaun Fanniel, 27, of Naperville, was taken to the Will County jail at about 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, following his arrest on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.

About 8 p.m. on Feb. 15, police had responded to the 300 block of Greencrest Drive after someone shot at an unoccupied vehicle in a driveway, Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus said.

“The vehicle was struck twice and shell casings were recovered on scene,” Columbus said.

The suspected shooter had fled the scene before officers arrived, Columbus said.

Fanniel was identified by police as the shooter, Columbus said. Fanniel had a past relationship with a resident of the home where the incident occurred.

Judge Victoria Breslan signed a warrant for Fanniel’s arrest that carried a $75,000 bond.

Fanniel remained in the Will County jail as of Wednesday.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said Fanniel had an aggravated battery conviction in Cook County and an aggravated robbery conviction in Will County.

Fanniel was sent to prison on Sept. 29 to serve a three-year prison sentence for the aggravated battery conviction in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was paroled from prison the same day.

Fanniel was released because of the credit he received for the time he spent in jail before going to prison, said Camile Lindsay, chief of staff for the Illinois Department of Corrections.