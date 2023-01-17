Motorcycle driver killed in Joliet crash

A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash Monday in Joliet.

At 8:49 p.m. on Monday, Aidan Wilda, 19, of Lockport, was pronounced dead following the crash, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

At 5:16 p.m. the same day, officers responded to South Chicago Street and Schweitzer Road for a crash with injuries, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Wilda was traveling north on South Chicago Street and approaching Schweitzer Road, English said.

A Toyota RAV4 driven by a 57-year-old woman from Elwood had attempted to make a left turn onto the southbound lanes of South Chicago Street from the westbound lanes of Schweitzer Road, English said.

At that time, Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota RAV4, English said.

The collision ejected Wilda from the motorcycle, English said.

Following the initial crash, police determined that Wilda was struck by two more vehicles that were traveling north on Chicago Street, English said.

Those two vehicles were a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old man from Plainfield and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old woman from Joliet.

The roadway had remained closed for several hours for a traffic reconstruction, English said. The crash remains under investigation by the traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department.