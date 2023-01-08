Woman found shot to death in Joliet: cops

A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death inside of a vehicle in Joliet that was also occupied by a 2-year-old child who was unharmed, police said.

Officers are investigating the woman’s death on Sunday as a homicide. She has not been identified by the Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

At 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a parking lot complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

When officers arrived, they found a dead 24-year-old woman in the front seat of the vehicle who appeared to have suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, English said.

A 2-year-old female child was found by officers in the backseat of the vehicle and she was not harmed, English said.

Detectives and evidence technicians responded to the scene and completed an investigative canvas, he said.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

The 2-year-old child was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a precautionary medical evaluation, English said. The child was then released to the custody of other family members, he said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to stay anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-3236734 or visit the organizations’ website at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.