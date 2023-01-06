Joliet man jailed on charges of attacking patrons at 2 bars seeks lower bond

A man charged with attacking patrons at two Joliet bars this year is seeking to have his $100,000 bond reduced so he can be released from jail again.

Jerry Patton, 36, of Joliet was last booked into the Will County jail Oct. 5 after he was charged with attacking a patron and yelling homophobic slurs at a female bartender July 16 at City Tavern, 1329 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Patton’s $125,000 bond at the time was lowered to $30,000. He was released the same day after posting 10% of the latter amount.

Patton was charged with battering another patron Nov. 12 at Bobby’s Tap, 1107 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

Patton was arrested and booked into jail for a second time Dec. 30 on new charges over the Bobby’s Tap incident.

Patton is seeking to have his $100,000 bond reduced once again. A judge may decide Monday whether he should have a lower bond.

Officers responded to the Bobby’s Tap incident at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 12 and found a 46-year-old man who had suffered facial injuries, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Patton, who is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 240 pounds, was identified by the police as the suspect who punched the 46-year-old man. The man had been speaking to a female patron at Bobby’s Tap at the time, English said.

The man had to undergo treatment at Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for his injuries.

In the City Tavern incident, Patton was accused of refusing to leave the bar, yelling homophobic slurs at a female bartender and then punching a man who approached him and told him to leave, English said.

A criminal complaint alleged Patton had “knowingly made statements” regarding the female bartender’s sexuality and “threatened physical harm” in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb her, as well as to provoke a breach of peace.