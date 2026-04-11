Batavia Woman’s Club accepting STEAM camp scholarships

The Batavia Woman’s Club is accepting scholarship applications for middle school students to attend to attend a STEAM summer camp.

The application deadline is April 17.

The scholarship will support students attending summer camps which offer STEAM curriculum. The camps can offer immersive experiences in various fields including space exploration, performance art, music, coding, robotics and science.

Application requirements include a teacher’s recommendation letter. To apply, visit bataviawomansclub.org/scholarship.

The Batavia Woman’s Club has led various fundraising programs to support the STEAM camp scholarships for over 55 years. The club also will celebrate previous scholarship recipients during its October meeting. The recipients will discuss camp experiences through performances and testimonials.

The Batavia Woman’s Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which has promoted the community’s philanthropic interests since 1892.

For information, visit bataviawomansclub.org or email Bwc1892@gmail.com.