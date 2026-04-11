Several major roads in Kane County to undergo bridge inspections week of April 13, traffic delays expected

Bridge inspections at several locations are being undertaken by the Kane County Division of Transportation April 13 to 17. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Several roadway lanes will be closed across Kane County starting April 13 as construction crews inspect bridges on several major traffic routes. The work is expected to cause traffic delays.

Bridge inspections are being undertaken by the Kane County Division of Transportation from April 13 to 17.

During the inspections on each roadway, shoulders and outside lanes may be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Throughout each inspection, the division said drivers should expect traffic delays and to proceed safely with caution.

Bridge inspections at several locations are being undertaken by the Kane County Division of Transportation from April 13 – April 17. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Beginning April 13, crews will inspect the bridge on Randall Road over the Metra and Union Pacific rail lines and Tyler Creek in Elgin Township.

On April 14, inspectors are focusing on the bridge on Randall Road south of Keslinger Road and over the UP line. This bridge is in Geneva Township.

On April 15, crews will be are working on Keslinger and Peck roads over the rail line, also in Geneva Township.

Beginning April 16, inspectors are working on Kirk Road over the rail line in Geneva Township.

On April 17, crews are working in two locations: one on on Randall Road over Ferson Creek and another on Stearns Road over the Fox River, both in St. Charles Township.