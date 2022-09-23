Joliet man accused of yelling homophobic slurs at bartender, punching customer: cops

A man is facing felony charges after he yelled homophobic slurs at a bartender at City Tavern in Joliet and punching a customer who tried to intervene, police said.
On Wednesday, Jerry Patton, 35, of Joliet was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after an investigation of the July 16 incident at City Tavern, 1329 W. Jefferson St.
Judge Victoria Breslan signed a warrant carrying a $125,000 bond for Patton’s arrest. He has not yet been arrested.
The incident that led to the charges against Patton began at 2:43 a.m. July 16, when officers responded to a report of a fight at City Tavern, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
When officers arrived, they determined a male customer refused to leave after he began to yell homophobic slurs at a female bartender, English said.
Another male customer approached the man and told him to leave, English said. The man who yelled the slurs had punched the male customer, causing him to fall to the floor, English said.
The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle, English said.
The male customer who was punched suffered injuries to his face but refused medical assistance, English said.
Police detectives investigating the incident were able to identify Patton as the suspect.
A criminal complaint alleged that Patton had “knowingly made statements” regarding the female bartender’s sexuality and “threatened physical harm” in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm and disturb her, as well as provoke a breach of peace.