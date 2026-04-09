Oswego says Dutch Bros. Coffee drive-thru to be open later this year

Oswego village trustees on April 7 unanimously approved plans for a Dutch Bros. Coffee at the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls. (DutchBros)

By late fall, Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to open a drive-up cafe near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego.

At the April 7 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously approved plans for the proposed 1,193 square-foot shop, which specializes in handcrafted coffee and espresso-based beverages, cold brew, teas, lemonades, smoothies and other non-alcoholic specialty drinks.

Trustees also voted to approve an ordinance annexing the land into the village and rezoning the land for business use.

Plans are brewing for Dutch Bros. Coffee to open a 989- square-foot drive-thru restaurant near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

The site, which is about two acres in size, is located on the south side of U.S. Route 34, about 500 feet east of the U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard intersection.

The coffee shop would sit on an approximately 0.87 acre site adjacent to the Shell gas station. A second lot is proposed for future commercial development.

Trustees and Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman voiced enthusiasm for the project.

“It truly is an experience,” said Oswego Village Trustee Rachelle Koenig, who has been to other Dutch Bros. Coffee restaurants. “I am super excited about this.”

Kauffman thanked Dutch Bros. Coffee for investing in Oswego.

The Oswego Plan Commission had recommended the plans be approved. Mike Haigh of Quattro Development LLC, had told commissioners. that Dutch Bros. Cafe is not just a coffee shop.

“They do a significant portion of their sales – I would say over 50% – in non-coffee beverages,’' he said.

The restaurant also offers walk-up service, village planner Jeff Lind said.

“While no customers will be able to enter the building, the business will provide walk-up service,” he said.