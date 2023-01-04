2 shot in Joliet house; 18-year-old man arrested

Joliet police arrested an 18-year-old Joliet man on Wednesday night after two people were shot at a Joliet home.

Xavier Garcia, 18, of Joliet was “arrested, processed and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for reckless discharge of a fireman, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of ammunition, and no FOID,” according to Joliet police.

At 10:42 p.m. Wednesday night, Joliet police went to a house in the 600 block of Clement Street in Joliet after receiving a report that two people were shot, Joliet police said.

When they arrived, Joliet police found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Joliet police also saw a gunshot wound in Garcia’s left hand, Joliet police said.

During their investigation, Joliet police learned that Garcia had come to the house with a .40 caliber handgun, Joliet police said. The gun discharged while Garcia was handling it in the bedroom, shooting Garcia in the left hand and the 17-year-old in the stomach, Joliet police said.

The Joliet Fire Department transported Garcia and the 17-year-old to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening, Joliet police said.

Joliet police arrested Garcia in connection with the incident at the hospital, Joliet police said.

After Garcia was released from St. Joe’s, he was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing.