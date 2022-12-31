Joliet bishop joins mourning for Pope Benedict

The bishop of the Diocese of Joliet issued a statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday, saying he “enlightened Catholics worldwide.”

Benedict, 95, died Saturday at the Vatican where he resided since resigning from the papacy in 2013 after leading the Roman Catholic Church for eight years.

“I pray for the soul of Pope Benedict XVI, who today joined our Lord in eternal life,” Diocese of Joliet Bishop Ronald A. Hicks said in his statement. “He served God as a priest, archbishop, cardinal and pope, and enlightened Catholics worldwide with his thoughtful theological writings. May he rest in peace.”

Pope Benedict XVI greets people after a 2008 Mass in Washington, D.C., in this file photo. (Washington Post)

Benedict was the first pontiff to resign from his position in 600 years.

Pope Francis who succeeded Benedict will celebrate his funeral mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday. Francis had asked for prayers for the retired pope earlier this week, announcing that Benedict’s health was worsening.

According to the statement from the Vatican on Benedict’s death, he had received the sacrament of the anointing of the sick on Wednesday after his daily mass.

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on March 13, 2013 after being elected as the successor to Pope Benedict XVI. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) (Gregorio Borgia)

Other bishops in Illinois also issued statements after Benedict’s death was announced on Saturday.

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield described Benedict as “an authentic example of faithfulness to God and Catholicism.”

Paprocki said he had been appointed bishop by Benedict and met with him several times.

“I will forever remember his friendliness and compassion,” Paprocki said. “His theological genius and his ability to communicate our rich and oftentimes difficult theology to the people in a clear and understandable way was most impressive. The Catholic Church lost an incredible and humble man, but his legacy leaves a lasting impression on the faithful and our Church.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.