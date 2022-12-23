Joliet OKs new use of old Alexander Lumber yard

The old Alexander Lumber yard will become a construction rental business, according to plans approved by the Joliet City Council.

Herc Rentals, which has 350 locations including one nearby in Naperville, plans to move into the location that closed after the Alexander Lumber chain was sold last year.

The Alexander Lumber yard and store is located on a 5.5-acre site at 100 Barney Drive.

The council approved the special use permit needed for the new use of the site in a 7-0 vote.

Attorney Tom Osterberger advocating for the plan told the council that it is compatible with the previous operation of the lumber yard and store.

Herc Rentals plans to keep the main building at Alexander Lumber in Joliet for offices and display. (Bob Okon)

The location is across the street from houses, but its side of Barney Drive is a commercial stretch with businesses and offices. No one spoke against the project at the council meeting, and there was a community meeting with neighbors previously.

According to a staff memo on Herc’s plans, the company plans to demolish some buildings in the back, but keep the store and other buildings for its business. Herc will conduct maintenance on its equipment at the site.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the staff memo. Herc plans to be closed on weekends.

The operation will be similar to Alexander Lumber, staff said.

The main building that faces Barney Drive will be used for office operations and indoor display. Equipment will be stored and maintained in buildings behind the main building.