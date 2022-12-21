IDOT, Will County prepares for dangerously cold weather this week

Motorists in Will County should plan ahead with traveling this week and consider driving as carefully as possible because of the weather becoming dangerously cold and hazardous, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service is projecting freezing drizzle, some snow accumulations, blowing and drifting snow and gusts up to 35 mph on Thursday evening in northern Will County, which includes Joliet.

The northern Illinois region will be affected by a winter storm that will carry strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures, according to NWS.

“This is something we prepare for all year,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said.

Castaneda said reports about what the weather will be like this week is a “kind of a moving target right now,” but IDOT will be monitoring the forecast. She said IDOT is ready to respond to any weather conditions that might affect the roadways.

A truck backs up to a salt pile at the IDOT facility in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

One of the biggest challenges will be the bitter cold mixed with high winds, she said. Even with small amounts of snow, if that blows on the roadways, it could pose trouble for snow plows and motorists, she said.

“We’re asking people to think ahead and plan ahead,” Castaneda said.

Motorists should make sure they have a full tank of gas and allow themselves enough time to travel between destinations, she said.

“Give yourself that extra time if you are traveling and have to be out in the snow,” Castaneda said.

Motorists can use GettingAroundIllinois.com on their computers and smartphones to identify and zoom in on a location, travel route or destination on a state map, according to a statement provided by State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

“The weather in Illinois can change suddenly and this online tool is really helpful and updates often. I encourage all individuals to view this map before any trips this winter so everyone can stay safe on the roads,” Joyce said.

A front loader works a the salt pile at the IDOT facility in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Motorists should consider creating an emergency kit for their vehicle that includes jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water and non-perishable snacks, according Ready.gov, a website run by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The City of Joliet has posted its snow removal policies for this winter season on its website.

During snow storms, residents should remove vehicles from the streets until city crews have had a chance to clear the streets, according to the city’s website.

“Roadway crews will not return to streets when parked cars are moved until city-wide snow removal operations are complete,” according to the city’s website.