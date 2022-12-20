Joliet announces changes in garbage collection due to impending winter storm

Waste Management will pick up garbage and recycling regularly scheduled for Thursday and Friday collection on a different schedule due to the winter storm forecast, the city of Joliet announced.

For residents with alley pickup on Thursday and Friday, pickups will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

For residents with curbside pickup on Thursday and Friday, pickup will begin at 5 a.m. on both of those days.

The changes only affect regularly scheduled Thursday and Friday service. Residents are asked to have garbage containers ready for collection before the newly designated times.

Anyone with questions can call the city’s information desk at 815-724-4000.