Santa rides through Joliet on Dec. 17

The city of Joliet will give Santa an escort around around town again on Dec. 17, for the annual Santa Send-Off.

Santa rides in a city vehicle through neighborhoods and on major thoroughfares waving to residents in what is billed as a good-bye tour of Joliet before heading to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas Eve.

The motorcade goes from East Side to the far West Side.

It will start at 10 a.m. at Woodruff and Draper avenues and proceed for roughly an hour and 20 minutes before ending at Ridge and Caton Farm roads, according to a news release from the city.

A map of the route that includes turn-by-turn directions can be viewed on the city website at www.joliet.gov/santa.

Members of the city’s police, fire and public works departments will escort Santa along the route.

“Everyone is welcome to meet the motorcade of city vehicles at a convenient location of their choosing along the parade route,” the city said in its news release.

Live location updates will be provided through the city’s Facebook page and Twitter account (@The Cityof Joliet).

The city noted that candy will not be distributed from the motorcade and advised residents to “remain on the sidewalk at a safe distance from the street.”