Bolingbrook man charged with displaying gun at Naperville dog park

A Bolingbrook man was charged with displaying a handgun at another man during an altercation at a Naperville dog park.
About 9 a.m. Friday, Kevin Cruz, 37, of Bolingbrook was booked into the Will County jail on misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault, battery and disorderly conduct.
The charges were the result of an investigation of a Nov. 19 altercation at Whalon Lake Dog Park in Naperville by the Will County Forest Preserve District’s police department. David Barrios, deputy police chief of the forest preserve, said there was an altercation between two dog owners, and Cruz was identified as the offender in the incident.
“Apparently, he pushed another dog park patron because their dogs were in a fight,” Barrios said.
At one point, Cruz was accused of kicking the owner’s dogs, Barrios said.
Cruz displayed a gun that he had tucked in his waistband, Barrios said, and lifted his shirt but never pulled the gun out.
Cruz also was cited for an ordinance violation for not having a permit to use the dog park at the time of the incident, Barrios said.
A criminal complaint filed against Cruz alleged he committed assault with a deadly weapon by knowingly lifting “his clothing to display a handgun in his waistband,” which placed the alleged victim in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.
Cruz was charged with committing battery by putting his hand on the alleged victim’s body.
The disorderly conduct charge accused Cruz of alarming and disturbing the alleged victim when he lifted his clothing to display his handgun.
Cruz was released from jail Friday after posting 10% of his $3,000 bond, according to jail records.