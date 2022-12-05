Mother of teen who died in Joliet crash plans to sue officers, city over crash

Attorneys for the mother of a 17-year-old teen who died in a vehicle crash last year was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the city of Joliet and several officers accused of committing negligent acts that led to the teen’s death and injuries to another passenger.
On Monday, Judge John Anderson granted a petition to appoint Kamilia Streeter, mother of Kahleel Gaines-Streeter, 17, as administrator of her late son’s estate, according to Will County court records.
Streeter’s attorneys were granted leave to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Joliet, the Joliet Police Department, and three officers.
Gaines-Streeter was positively identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a deadly crash that occurred on Dec. 8, 2021, at the intersection of Catherine Street and Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
According the coroner’s office, Gaines-Streeter was the front passenger of a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree.
The lawsuit from Streeter’s attorney at the Sherwood Law Group alleged the three officers committed negligent acts that led to Gaines-Streeter suffering injuries in a crash that led to his death and caused injuries to another passenger.
The Joliet Police Department released a statement about the incident last year.
The driver of a stolen vehicle – not named by the police – was fleeing police officers, crashed into a tree and killed Gaines-Streeter, according to the statement.
At least one of the occupants of the stolen vehicle fired a gun near the corner of Collins and Cass streets about 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021, police said.
Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later near the intersection of Cass Street and Eastern Avenue and gave chase, police said.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it crossed the Cass Street bridge, police said, but additional officers picked up the pursuit on Western Avenue.
Those officers broke off the chase as the fleeing vehicle was speeding in residential neighborhoods without headlights, according to police.
“A short time later, a 911 call was received in reference to a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 1100 block of Glenwood Avenue,” police said. “Officers responded to the scene and located the fleeing vehicle involved in the crash.”
Officers determined the fleeing vehicle was heading south on Catherine Street and approaching Glenwood when it ran off the road and hit a tree, police said.
“Three adult male occupants were located within the vehicle with serious injuries,” police said.
The driver and front seat passenger were transported to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center and the other passenger was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, police said.
“The front passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital,” police said. “The driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center. The rear passenger remains at Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.”
