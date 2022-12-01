Joliet project closes I-80 westbound lanes Friday night

Interstate 80 westbound lanes in Joliet will be restricted Friday night and Saturday morning as part of an ongoing highway project.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, westbound lanes will be closed between Rowell Avenue and Chicago Street, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

At least one lane will remain open, and all lanes will reopen by noon on Saturday, IDOT said.

The Richards Street westbound on-ramp to I-80 also will be closed for the same period.

The closures are needed to resurface the Hickory Street bridge along westbound I-80, IDOT said. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the lane shutdowns.

The work is part of a project to replace several I-80 bridges over local roads in Joliet. The Joliet bridges are part of a larger project that will replace bridges, improve interchanges and add auxiliary lanes along a 16-mile stretch of I-80 from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in New Lenox.