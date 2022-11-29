Joliet starts map of holiday lights in the city

The city of Joliet’s Holiday Lights Map is back and ready for entries if people want their fellow city residents to see how they have decorated their houses.

Joliet residents who decorate the exterior of their homes can submit their addresses onto a form found at joliet.gov/holidaylights, the city announced Monday.

Submissions begin now and continue through Dec. 30. The map will be available for viewing through Jan 2.

The map gives people an opportunity to drive around town and look at holiday displays. It also gives residents an opportunity to invite people to see the light displays and holiday decorations they have created at their homes and businesses.

“Those looking to view light displays and holiday decorations around the city of Joliet are encouraged to use this map,” according to a news release. “Hop in your car and explore different neighborhoods or explore your own neighborhood by foot with family and friends.”

The city created the map in recent years to add to the holiday spirit and provide a central location for those interested in showing and viewing holiday decorations.

Submitted addresses must be within Joliet city limits, the city noted. Addresses will be available in a list format on the website in addition to the map.

Information, submission guidelines and FAQs are available at joliet.gov./holidaylights.